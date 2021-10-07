Zacks: Analysts Expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

IMGO traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 103,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,124. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

