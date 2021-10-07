Zacks: Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.60. Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,025. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

