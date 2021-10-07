Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.72. Premier Financial posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Premier Financial stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 127,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 125.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 41.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

