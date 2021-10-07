Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.67. 255,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

