Zacks: Analysts Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $241.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.22 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $83.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $802.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $748.05 million to $885.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

RLJ stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,424,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $16,365,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,038 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 567,584 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.