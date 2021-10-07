Zacks: Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce sales of $481.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $476.00 million to $485.32 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $424.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,884. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in SEI Investments by 22.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,297 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

