Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.29. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

