Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to report sales of $165.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.09 million to $166.80 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $153.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $651.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.17 million to $653.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $699.90 million, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $711.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

COR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.06. 156,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average is $133.28. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $17,594,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.