Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. M&T Bank reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $147.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

