Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Post $0.82 EPS

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.76. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,230. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 521.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.