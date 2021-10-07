Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.76. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,230. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 521.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

