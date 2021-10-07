Zacks: Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.86 Million

Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report $54.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $39.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $208.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $211.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $262.48 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $274.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,496 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIGC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.74. 9,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

