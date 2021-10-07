Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report sales of $450.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.98 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $347.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641 in the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.