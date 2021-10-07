Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce $148.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.53 million to $149.20 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $142.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $592.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $588.56 million to $594.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $626.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.94 million to $641.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,566 shares of company stock worth $1,402,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.51 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

