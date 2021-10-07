Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report $282.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.04 million and the highest is $292.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 238,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,900. Enova International has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,058 shares of company stock worth $600,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enova International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enova International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

