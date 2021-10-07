Zacks: Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

FMC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 29,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.94. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

