Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post sales of $46.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.30 million to $46.61 million. Greenlane posted sales of $35.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $181.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $186.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $305.56 million, with estimates ranging from $294.60 million to $317.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GNLN. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of GNLN remained flat at $$2.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,946. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $216.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 339,422 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 131.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

