Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.91. Hologic posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

