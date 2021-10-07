Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce sales of $54.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $56.49 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $256.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,229. The firm has a market cap of $326.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $242,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

