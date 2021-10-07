Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CAI International (NYSE:CAI) to Hold

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

CAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CAI opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $970.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. CAI International has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 84,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

