Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of CPSI opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.27.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,125.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $421,336. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

