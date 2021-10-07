Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.56.

IAG opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 339.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 14.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 124,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 321,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 8.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 225,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

