Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Hold

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

KBCSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,816. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

