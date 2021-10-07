Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Sell

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PPRUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.79. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

