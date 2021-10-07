Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Strong Sell

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

LNDC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Landec stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Landec will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Landec by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 92,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

