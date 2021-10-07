Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Hold

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,787. The company has a market capitalization of $819.77 million, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

