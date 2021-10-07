Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Hold

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s performance is benefitting from momentum in recurring revenues. Its efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. The solution is available across top public cloud vendors like Google Cloud, AWS and Azure. Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the pandemic. This provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects recurring revenues to grow in high-single-digit to low-double-digit range year over year. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. Decline in consulting revenues along with intensifying competition in the analytic data solutions market remain persistent concerns.”

TDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 2,266.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,030,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

