Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

