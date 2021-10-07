Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) to “Hold”

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Astec has been witnessing improvement in order levels and backlog, which will driveits performance this year. The company is expected to benefit from strong construction demand andincreased U.S. infrastructure spending. Higher steel prices,and risingtransportation and logistics costs are anticipated to dent margins this year. The uncertainty and overall impact of the spread of new variants of the COVID-19 adds to concerns. Nevertheless, with low debt levels, Astec seems well-poised to tide over the uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is making steady progress toward its strategy — Simplify, Focus and Grow — thatwill continue to drive earnings growth. Focus on acquisitions, expansion ofinternational business and part sales, investment in technology and launch of innovative products will aid growth.”

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.