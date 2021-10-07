Zacks Investment Research Upgrades fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

