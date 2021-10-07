Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) to Hold

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life. “

Shares of HYMC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.84.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $5,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $100,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,442,224 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,022. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth $38,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

