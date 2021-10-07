Zacks Investment Research Upgrades INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) to “Hold”

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on INMB. B. Riley upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $321.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.84. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $400,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

