Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSTR. TheStreet cut L.B. Foster from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.