Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to “Buy”

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

