Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Buy

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

