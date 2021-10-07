Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Stock Price Down 7%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) shares dropped 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 6,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 3,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

About Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

