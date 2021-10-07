Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells $855,649.60 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $855,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

