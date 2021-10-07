Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $41,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

ZG opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 152.86 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.92 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.