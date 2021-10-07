Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.80 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

