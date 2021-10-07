Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 2.4% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AO Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of Zscaler worth $34,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,241.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $5,261,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,329 shares of company stock valued at $91,741,701 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $8.73 on Thursday, reaching $272.98. 38,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,711. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

