Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $9.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.82. 50,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.22. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,329 shares of company stock worth $91,741,701. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.