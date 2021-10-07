Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $263,799.33 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 15,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $263,799.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert J. Traube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.