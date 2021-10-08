$0.04 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.09. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $6,042,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $118.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.64 and a beta of 1.37.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.