-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

