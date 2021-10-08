$0.17 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

In other news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $211,800.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD stock opened at $169.55 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 444.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

