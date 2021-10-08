$0.17 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

In other news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $211,800.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD stock opened at $169.55 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 444.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.