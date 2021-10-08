$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. McAfee posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCFE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

NASDAQ:MCFE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 410,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 319,635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 42,741 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

