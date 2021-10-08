$0.24 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%.

AVID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Avid Technology by 494.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,851. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.