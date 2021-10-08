$0.24 EPS Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,367.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,294 shares of company stock worth $24,616,043 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

