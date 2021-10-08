-$0.29 EPS Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

ISEE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,121,053. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

