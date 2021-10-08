$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.39. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In related news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $853.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.