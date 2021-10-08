-$0.72 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,060 shares of company stock worth $244,051 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,302 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XFOR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 5,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,166. The company has a market cap of $131.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.54. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

